Joe Lee LeMaster, 74, of Hamilton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2024, embraced by the love of his family. He was born on October 12, 1949 the son of the late Jesse and Callie (nee Owens) LeMaster. Joe lived each day with a heart full of love, courage, and joy. His life was a testament to dedication-whether to his country as a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving with honor in the Vietnam War, or to his family, whom he cherished above all else. Joe retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Joe found beauty in the simple moments: casting a line into his favorite fishing spot, laughing with friends, or passionately cheering for his beloved Chicago Bears. These were the moments that brought Joe happiness, moments that he shared freely with those lucky enough to know him. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Wanda (nee Byrd) LeMaster of over 39 years, whose love was his anchor, and his eight children: Joanna McIntosh, Angie (Myron) Wheeler, Rebecca (Tim) Haywood, Danielle Nicole Patrick, Dennis (Beckie) Patrick, Jesse LeMaster, Austin (Holly) LeMaster, and Rachel (Zachary) Schulz. Each one held a special place in Joe's heart, and he was deeply proud of the lives they've built. His grandchildren Bethany, Dennis Jr, Connor, Casey, Chance, Owen, Harper and Charlotte, the twinkling lights of his life, will forever remember his gentle smile and the warmth of his hugs. His siblings Jadie Blanton and Shirley LeMaster. Joe's kindness touched not only his family but also the countless friends and relatives who knew him. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Callie Owens LeMaster, who undoubtedly greeted him with open arms and two sisters Ruie Wright and Edna Brock. A man of steadfast faith, Joe lived his life by the teachings of Christ, spreading love and light wherever he went. His spirit, unwavering in its strength and compassion, leaves a legacy of love that will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew him. As we remember Joe, we are reminded of the beauty in a life well-lived, a life filled with laughter, love, and an unshakeable faith. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will live on in the memories we hold dear, and in the love that will forever bind us together. Visitation will be on Thursday August 15, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Dale Reeves officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



