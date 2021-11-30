dayton-daily-news logo
LEMLEY, Thelma E.

74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2021, at

Allen View Nursing Home. She was born September 25, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Melvin and Vada Perry. She retired from Springfield Regional

Hospital after 25+ years of

service. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Beth) Ratliff, Angela Ratliff, James (Jessie) Ratliff, Brandie (Jeremy) Peters, Vada Ross and Ashley Vela;

siblings, Fred (Ethel) Perry, Janet (Robert) Maynard and Eldon Perry; grandchildren, Kenith, Malissa and Nora Lemley, James and Maya Peters, Maria, Sierra and Savanna Vela, Brogan Ratliff; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, John H. Lemley, and husband, Paul Lemley. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

