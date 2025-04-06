LEMONS, John "Ed"



JOHN "ED" LEMONS, 70, of Springfield, passed away after a sudden and brief illness. He was born on October 2, 1954, in Urbana, Ohio to his parents John R. and Ruth A. (Gannon) Lemons. John proudly served in the US military for six years in the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the military, he became a truck driver where he dedicated many years of his life on the road. After twenty-five years of service, he eventually went on to work at HDI Landing Gear where he retired at 62 after forging many friendships and lasting memories. When he wasn't working, you could always find John rooting for his favorite teams: The Ohio State Buckeyes or the Cincinnati Bengals. Above all, John loved spending time with his friends and family, and will be always be remembered for his quick wit by all who had the joy of knowing him. John is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Jennifer (Elder) Lemons who was his soulmate. He is also survived by his children from previous marriage with Carol Lemons: Jeffery (Catie) Lemons, Troy (Meagan) Caplinger, and adopted son Shawn (Hope) Fidler, daughters-in-law Shannon Lemons and Julia Caplinger, brother Jeff (Maria) Lemons, brother-in-law Mike (Katherine) Elder, sister-in-law Karen (Bill) LaVelle, granddaughter Alyvia Lemons, favorite cousin (sister) Susie Mittlehauser, nieces Lucy (Kipp Cummins) Elder and Lindsey (Jeremy) Kuhn, great-niece and nephew Dean and Susie, and special friend (sister) Beth (Larry) Evener. He is preceded in death by his sons Michael Lemons and Joseph Caplinger, in-laws Ty and Phyllis Elder, and niece Hannah Elder. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday April 12th from 10:30-11:30 with a memorial service starting at 11:30am at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family has requested that everyone wear their favorite OSU gear in honor of John. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260-4016.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com