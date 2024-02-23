Lemons, Melissa Ann



Melissa Ann Lemons age 49 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday February 17, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 1975.



She had worked as a cashier and other positions at the Meijer Store, Skyline restaurant in Fairfield, an Arby's restaurant. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include her parents, Blane and Joyce Lemons; a brother, Wes Lemons.



She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Ross and Judy Lemons and Joseh and Gloria Van Dulman; her birth mother, Brenda S. Van Dulman.



Prayers will be offed at 10:00am Tuesday 2/27/2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Tuesday in St. Ann Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Monday 2/26/2024 in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the CJD Foundation. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhomw.com





