Mr. Dwayne Edward LeNoir Sr. (Booty), age 41. Sunrise November 28, 1982 and Sunset January 29, 2024. Dwayne is survived by his five children, Shalee Trent (Elizabeth Dyer), Kiarra, Kaianna, Keirstin, and Dwayne LeNoir Jr., (Shannon Breakall), mother Gwendolyn Jones, brother Paul LeNoir Jr., and sisters, Dyshira LeNoir, Jamie Jones, Keyla LeNoir. Dwayne is preceded in death by his father, Paul LeNoir Sr., grandparents Bill and Evelyn Jones, and Theresa Ann Miller. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, February 17, 2024 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD CHAPEL, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the LeNoir Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

