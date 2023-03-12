Lenox, Karen Elizabeth



A giving heart, wrapped up in a beautiful baby girl, was brought into this world to make it a better place when she arrived on March 18, 1959, in Springfield, Ohio. Karen Elizabeth Lenox was the daughter of the late William R and Delores A. (Schwartz) Lenox. She was a member of the 1977 graduating classes of Springfield's South High School and Clark County's Joint Vocational School. Karen went on to work for several years at the Community Hospital in the Printing department and then became the head of Purchasing. Her career path took a turn after she left the hospital, and she began working in the private sector handling workers' compensation as both a Claims Adjuster and as a Processor of Independent Medical Evaluations. Karen possessed a strong work ethic and was a dependable, passionate employee who took a lot of pride in her work. Karen became lifelong friends with so many people that crossed her path. Her friends and family meant the world to her. In prior years, she made wonderful memories attending countless concerts, events and sitting in the Cincinnati Reds stands cheering on her favorite team. Karen loved being an aunt, and she put the highest effort possible into being the best aunt that anyone could ever ask for. Prior to her passing, she shared her sentiments concerning this, and wanted all of her nieces and nephews to know that she "loved all of them from the beginning until forever." Karen's health had been declining for many years, she did the best she could to try and come back from her ailments, but her body became tired. She made the decision, with the support of those who loved her most, to focus on comfort and dignity, when she requested to be put into the care of Hospice. She left this world on March 9, 2023 surrounded by her family; her favorite nursing staff at Southbrook; Katie Haulman, Miranda Gutierrez and Danielle Russell and her Hospice RN, Brooke. Karen is survived by her sister Kathleen Mounts; brothers John (Joyce) Lenox, William (Vickie) Lenox Jr., Dennis (Brenda) Lenox, sister-in-law Missy Lenox all of Springfield and brother Steven Lenox of Tucson, Arizona; her nieces and nephews; Cecelia, Amy, John, Zachary (Brandy) I, Angela (Brian), Andrea, Randi (Benjamin), Rhonda (Jason), Thomas (Dee) II, Corie, Kathleen (Trevor Sr.), Anissa, Quinnton (Kaitlynn), Coty (Amanda), Jesse III, Zachary (Allie) II, Jacob, Aireona (Michael), Xavier, Kylie, Troy, Alyssa (Nick), Benjamin, Jaden, Miley, Ava, Emma, Alayni, Alydia, Frankie, Parker, Kalena, Luna, Emree, Trevor Jr., Nehemiah, Raidenn, Sebastian, Bernard and her lifelong friend, Henrietta Cooper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Thomas Lenox I, brother-in-law Jesse Mounts I and nephew Jesse Mounts II. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Southbrook, Gentiva Hospice and the Home Health Nurses and Aides who took care of Karen. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday March 16, 2023 between the hours of 6PM and 8PM at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio. Karen loved receiving flowers. All flowers that are received to brighten her Celebration of Life will be taken back to Southbrook for the staff and residents to enjoy. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

