LEONARD, Brenda G.



BRENDA G. LEONARD, 73, of Springfield, passed away on March 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 14, 1947, daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Everhart) Toadvine. Brenda worked as a school bus driver for Springfield City Schools, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren any chance she could. Survivors include three children, Angela (Richard) Ray, Robert E. Leonard and Amy (Jim) Marshall; grandchildren, Travis (Yvonne) Leonard, Kierstyn (Tori) Ray, Aaron Marshall and Austin (Patience) Marshall; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kayden and Kali Marshall, Braxton and Maddix Marshall; siblings, Jim (Donna) Toadvine, Betsy Baker of California, Charles "Dick" Toadvine, David (Dottie) Toadvine, Beck (John) Cooke, Betty Hough and Bonnie Newcomb; along with several nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Leonard in 2007; twin brother, Thomas Dale Toadvine; brother, Steven Toadvine; two sisters, Barbara Slygh and Beverly Myers. Friends and family may gather on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Brenda's life will follow. Live-streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page at the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



