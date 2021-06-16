LEONHARD, Nancy



Age 90, of Kettering passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Preceded by loving parents, Harold and Iona Williams. Survived by daughters, Lisa (Randy) and Lori. Graduated from Fairmont H.S. in 1949 and Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She was an elementary teacher in the Dayton School System and Upper Arlington School System in Columbus. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter #594, Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association, P.E.O. Chapter K, Twig #26, Friends of Bill W. and Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the Ronald McDonald House or the



Stephen SillerTunnel to Towers Foundation. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 12:30-1:30 pm at theNewcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Service to follow at 1:30 pm. Nancy will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

