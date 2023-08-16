LEOPARD (Robbins), Shaela Sue



LEOPARD, Shaela Sue 75, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, August 11, 2023 with her beloved husband Joe at her side. Shaela was born October 6, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Alvin James Robbins and Doris Louise (Hall) Curry; also preceding her in death was her brother Todd Robbins, sister Darla Cain and nephew Alex Dunham. Shaela leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 48 years, Joe Leopard, children Marla (Doug) Bailey of Beavercreek, Steven (Courtenay) Leopard of Myrtle Beach, SC, Greg Loxley of Siesta Key, FL, Chad (Jeanette) Leopard of Beavercreek. Her family will receive friends Friday, August 18, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek starting at 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Shaela may be made to The American Cancer Society (www.donate.cancer.org). To leave a message, or share a special memory of Shaela with her family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com. "You are my sunshine".



