Havens, Leroy



Leroy Havens, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 21, 2026. He was born in Oxford, Ohio on September 28, 1944 the son of Herbert and Ruth Jane (Johnson) Havens. Leroy was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was employed at Champion Paper Company for thirty years and then as a bus driver for Fairfield City Schools for fifteen years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. Leroy enjoyed golfing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. On April 20, 1963, in Hamilton he married Mary Sue Hornsby and she preceded him death in 2024. Leroy is survived by his daughter, Monica (Havens) Gibson-Hilinski; daughter-in-law, Sherry Havens; nine grandchildren, Adam (Kaylee) Gibson, Gabby Havens, Sarah "Dakota" (Keith) Merkle, Savannah (Kevin) Hutchens, Alexis (Reanna) Wolfe, Mariah (Brandon) Foss, Jessica Crutchleo, Isabella (Braden Taylor) Havens, and Matthew Crutchleo Jr.; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Brian and Deborah Havens; and three siblings, Eugene Havens, Alice Faye Havens, and Elizabeth Clagg. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Jake Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smoky Mountain Children's Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862.



