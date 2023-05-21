Leslie, Linda A.



Linda A. Leslie, 80, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro. She was born in Middletown on June 27, 1942 to parents, Roy F. and Marquerite J. (Ritchey) Truesdell. Linda graduated from Madison High School and went on to graduate from Sinclair Culinary School. She retired from Mound Laboratories in Miamisburg and was then able to work in the culinary field she truly loved, She worked at the Manchester Inn, was head-cook at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village and worked in the kitchen for Middletown Public Schools. Linda was a woman of faith and attended Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church then Breiel Blvd. Church of God, where she was on the funeral committee handling dinners. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, crocheting, drawing and had a passion for cooking. Linda was a very kind hearted, happy person who never knew a stranger and would help anyone that needed it. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved spending time with family and friends. She will truly be missed. Linda is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Gary) Wilson; brother, Roy "Butch" (Diane) Truesdell, Jr.; grandchildren, Steven W. Doyle, Jr., Krystal W. McKinley & Justin S. Wilson; great grandchildren, Allie McKinley, Kylie Wilson, Reid Wilson & Trinity; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. "Bob" Leslie; sons, Kenneth Dale Doyle, Jr. & Steven Wayne Doyle, Sr.; parents; and sisters, Audrey Adkins & Jean Sweeney. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Woody Adkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the chapel. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Family & Friends will be welcome to the Woodside Community Room following services for food & fellowship. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

