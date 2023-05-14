Leslie, Stephen E. "Steve"



Stephen Elliott Leslie (Steve), age 81 formally of Vandalia, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023 at the Christian Village at Mason, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Rita Mae (Wohlwender) Leslie, his children son Scott Alan (Lori) and daughter Jennifer Anne; grandchildren Taylor (Andrew), Jacob (Akayla), Grace, Neakailen, Noah, Elliott, Hope and Tavish, great-children Kylie and Gryffin, and brother Mark Leslie. He was preceded in death by his parents James Albert and Henrietta King (Ashby) Leslie, and brother James Thomas Leslie. Steve was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 21, 1941. Growing up in Evansville he attended Bosse High School before his family moved to Cincinnati. In Cincinnati he graduated from Western Hills High School in 1959. He attended the University of Cincinnati and received a BS in Civil Engineering in 1964, a MS in 1966 and a PhD in 1997. For over 40 years he spent his career working for general contractors in Indianapolis, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio as well as a structural engineering firm in Columbus, Ohio. During this time he was responsible for the construction of many waste water treatment plants, municipal water plants, commercial buildings, bridges and dams. Steve managed his own engineering consulting business until retirement. He was a problem-solver who took on difficult projects producing positive results. In retirement he and Rita traveled the United States, Canada and Alaska in their RV seeing the county and enjoying the folks they met along the way. He had a passion for woodworking making furniture and gifts for the family, along with swimming, canoeing, camping and fishing with his grandchildren. He was active in his church chairing the Board of Trustees for many years. He will be missed by his family and friends, and all who knew him. The family thanks everyone at the Special Care Unit of the Christian Village at Mason for all of their care and support during Steve's time with them. A visitation and service will be held on Thursday May 18, 2023 from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 PM all at The Christian Village at Mason, Stone Center. A burial service will be held at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia, Ohio on Friday May 19, 2023 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Compassionate Care Fund of Christian Village Communities or the Parkinson's Association. Mueller Funeral proudly serving the Leslie Family. MuellerfuneralS.com

