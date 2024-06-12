Letlow, Ernest

Letlow, Sr., Ernest Walter



age 87, of Dayton, slipped the bonds of earth and was absent from the body, but present with the Lord on June 4, 2024. Ernest was born to Nathaniel & Ada Mae Letlow on January 20,1937. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, DL Trigg, and his beloved daughter Cheryl D. Letlow. Those left to cherish and thank God for the many memories is his beloved wife Jerry Letlow of 64 years; sons Ernest Letlow Jr., Darryl (Debbie) Letlow; loving granddaughters, Jade Letlow, Asia Letlow and Hali Letlow; siblings, Douglas (Marion) Trigg, Ricky Trigg, Jimmie Jones, Penny (Dennis Copp), Onnie Jackson, Stephanie (Roger) Olinger, Cassandra Jones, Joan Jennings and Ethel (David) Porter; cousins, Leslie (Rosa) Davis, Vicky (Pastor Bobby) Welborn, Andrew Letlow, Marion Barnes and Theresa Beaton; nieces, Terri Trigg, Brittany Holt and Justin Holt; sisters-in-law, Janice McDaniel, Joyce Owens, and brother-in-law, Larry Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Rev. Bernadine Smith, Laura Bush, Joe Cobbins, Elder Manuel Davis, Elder John Holt, Eddie Gregory, and 60 year best friend Pastor Emeritus Ozell Northern, Sr. Ernest served 6 years in the United States Army and honorably discharged in 1958. Ernest gave his life to Christ in 1958 at Bethel Church of God in Christ and was an ordained Elder for over 50 years. There he met the love of his life Jerry, and they made many beautiful memories. He was a proud father and grandfather. Ernest and his wife joined Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ in 1975. He was devoted to the young people in the church and previously served as President of the local and district Young People's Willing Workers (YPWW) and former second Vice President of the State YPWW. He was a faithful Trustee Board member for 30 years. Ernest was committed to discipleship, believed in prayer, and reading the Word of God. Ernest was a community advocate and served on the Dayton Priority Board, Princeton Heights Neighborhood Association. and retired from Delphi Chassis in 2000. Services will be Friday, June 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ, 920 S. Euclid Avenue, Dayton, OH, Pastor Terry Holt. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. "We've known so much of happiness/we've had our cup of joy/and memory is one gift of God/that death cannot destroy."  Albert K. Rowswell. Every day will I bless thee; and I will praise thy name for ever and ever. Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and his greatness is unsearchable  Psalm 145: 2-3 KJV.



HHRoberts.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com