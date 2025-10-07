Leveda Hudson

Hudson, Leveda Rose



Leveda Rose Hudson, age 92 of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 29, 1933, in Franklin, OH to the late George and Rosie Smith. Also preceding her in death is husband, Mural R. Hudson; grandson, Paul R. Hudson; great-grandson, Logan; and siblings, George "Junior", Margie, Paul, Elsie, Melvin, Dan, Don, Darrell, Joe, Bill, Shirley, Edie, and Kathy. Leveda is survived by her children, Gary (Stacy), Jim (Beverly), Mike, Debbie (Ed), and Randy; sister, Betty Lamb; and a legacy of many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leveda loved to bowl and play cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 am – 12 pm on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. A Celebration of Life will be at 12 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for all their wonderful care, support and guidance. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



