Levi, Zohar S.



Zohar "Zo" S. Levi, 77, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2024. Graveside service on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1pm. 4001 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45404.



Contributions may be made in Zo's memory to Guiding Grayson through his fight against CLN3 Batten Disease. https://www.guidinggrayson.com/



