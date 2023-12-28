Levin, Allen



Al was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 16, 1925, to Morris and Molly (Winter) Levin. He died peacefully on December 23, 2023, at Bethany Village in his Homewood apartment with his sister-in-law, Karen Levin present while he passed. He was preceded death by his wife, Barbara Levin (Jacobson); infant son, Bradley Levin; father - Morris Levin; mother - Molly Levin; brothers - David Levin and Samuel Levin; and Sister - Mardelle Friedberg. He is survived by his twin brother Louis Levin; nephews - Ryan Levin (Alison), Howard Michaels, Gary Friedberg, Robert Levin, and Michael Levin (Pam); nieces  Danielle Young, Diane Brun (Hal) and Elaine Smith (Steve). He is survived by his former wife, Stephanie Levin and her sons who were also Al's nephews  Brian Wolff (Rebecca), M. TwoFeathers, and Jason Lambek (Dara). He is also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Al and his twin, Lou, spent their entire lives together. They were each other's best friend. When people would ask about their being twins, they referred to themselves as "womb mates." They served together at Okinawa in the Army from 1944-1946 surviving being strafed by the Japanese on the first day that they arrived on the island. Throughout all their 98 years, they maintained that intense identical twin connection. It was a bond that transcends all others. In their later years, they became snowbirds spending the winter in Florida along with Sara Litwin.



Al was a kind and gentle soul who always was concerned about the welfare of others. He was like a second father to Brian, Michael, and Jason. He was always willing to listen to them and provide guidance and support throughout their lives.



Al was one of the owners of Levin Service Company along with his brothers Sam and Lou. They built many of the entertainment venues that Daytonians have enjoyed through the years. They were originally in the beer and wine carry out business, but expanded into the drive-in theater business in the late 1940's. They built the Sherwood Twin Drive-in Theater, Dixie Drive-in, the Captain Kidd Drive-in along with many others throughout Ohio and in Chicago. Their crown jewel was the Kon-Tike Theater on Salem Avenue. They also built the Rhino Restaurant in downtown Dayton. They purchased Caesar's Creek Flea Market in the early 1980's and built Treasure Aisles Market. As you can see, their business holdings were quite diverse.



After Sam Levin passed away, his monies were used to endow the Levin Family Foundation. Al was immensely proud to take on the role of philanthropist in his later years. He was a trustee of the foundation and actively involved in the distribution of funds up to the time he passed away. He was very pleased that he could have a positive impact upon the lives of so many people here in Dayton and abroad.



Services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409 with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. Interment will occur immediately following. At 1:00 PM, the Levin Family is having a light lunch to honor Al at the Levin Family Foundation office, 7812 McEwen Road, Dayton OH 45459. The family is requesting that any donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



We would like to thank Danny Reveal for being a caregiver and friend to Al; the Touching Hearts staff  Patryk Cook, Brenae Thomas, Isabel Green, Kelly Calicoat, Amy Jernigan, Alyssa Henry, Sherri Whitaker and Rebecca Spoonemore; and finally, the nurses from Ohio Hospice of Dayton  Robin Schrand and Nate Rosfeld.



When you think of Al, be sure to smile. He would like us to remember him for all the happiness he brought us throughout his life.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



