Levitt, Paula



LEVITT, Paula Age 89, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, of 64 years. Also survived by three children, Mitchel (Patty), Wayne (Ilise), Lee (Karen), five grandchildren, Paul (Michelle), Nicholas, Alexandra, Sophie, Noah. Graveside service April 14, 2024 Noon Beth Jacob Cemetery 4001 Old Troy Pike, Dayton. April 15 & 16 visitation 6pm, Shiva 7pm at 6027 Jackson Street, Pittsburgh. Memorial gifts to Koester Pavilion, Freedom Wing 3232 N County Rd 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



