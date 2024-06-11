LEWBER, Willadene



81, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024. She was born to Elwood & Margaret Null on January 2, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio. Willadene was retired from Catlow Inc. and was a member of the Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of VFW #4615, in Tipp City, and the American Legion # 668, in Vandalia. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Clarence J. Lewber, in 2010, and her brother, Elwood Null, Jr. Survived by two sons, Edward Lewber (Tonya) and Joseph Lewber; daughters, Ginger Peters (Emery) and Marian Saboski; grandchildren, Holly, Joshua, Caleb, Stephanie & Brandon; great grandchildren, Abigail, Skyler, Eddie, Elias, Mason & Cameron; her beloved cat, Miley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. The family will receive friends 12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor John Seagraves, officiating. The burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a pet rescue charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



