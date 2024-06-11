Lewber, Willadene

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

LEWBER, Willadene

81, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024. She was born to Elwood & Margaret Null on January 2, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio. Willadene was retired from Catlow Inc. and was a member of the Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of VFW #4615, in Tipp City, and the American Legion # 668, in Vandalia. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Clarence J. Lewber, in 2010, and her brother, Elwood Null, Jr. Survived by two sons, Edward Lewber (Tonya) and Joseph Lewber; daughters, Ginger Peters (Emery) and Marian Saboski; grandchildren, Holly, Joshua, Caleb, Stephanie & Brandon; great grandchildren, Abigail, Skyler, Eddie, Elias, Mason & Cameron; her beloved cat, Miley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. The family will receive friends 12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor John Seagraves, officiating. The burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a pet rescue charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Collier, Glenn
2
Cornell, Ann
3
Hudson, Leonard
4
Johnson, Wayne
5
Marcotte, Shawn
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top