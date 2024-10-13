Lewis, Carl



Carl Lewis passed away Friday, October 4, at 5:33am, at his home in Huber Heights, surrounded by his family. Carl, dad, was a Dayton native who left high school to volunteer for the draft and became a paratrooper in the 11th (eventually 101st) U.S. Army Airborne. He received his GED in the Army and eventually forged a long career in banking and back-office operations at Winters Bank (acquired by Bank One and Chase), retiring from Chase after 36 years. With characteristic determination, Carl earned his bachelor's degree in business at the age of 61. After retiring, Carl remained active as a volunteer mentor in the University of Dayton Entrepreneurship Capstone and served as a guest speaker in UD Entrepreneurship classes, discussing leadership, management, and banking. Carl's active lifestyle redefined aging with his impressive fitness levels. He was a five-time marathoner, completed over a dozen half-marathons and hundreds of 5k,8k, and 10k races, often winning his age group. His daring spirit shone brightly when, on his 90th birthday July 3rd, he completed 900 push-ups to raise money for a youth mentoring organization in Gunnison, Colorado. Just two months before his passing, Carl finished the Dayton Dragons 5k. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of more than 67 years, Mary-Margaret Lewis (McKinney), a Dayton native. The two are a fixture in Dayton and Huber Heights, often seen running or walking (generally while holding hands) together. They have four exceptional (Carl's words) children: Tina Lewis McGuinness of Gunnison, Co.; Teddi Lewis-Hotopp of Columbus, Oh; Vernon Lewis (Diane) of Columbus, Oh; and Vincent Lewis (Wendy) of Dayton, Oh. Carl also is survived by five incredible grandchildren, Michelle Lewis of Kettering, Shane McGuinness of Gunnison, Cyara Hotopp of Columbus, Dustin McGuinness of Gunnison, and Megan Lewis of Dayton. In addition, Carl is the proud great grandfather to three great grandsons, Barrett Shivener, and Micah and Asher Hotopp-Stewart. His grandkids and great grand-kids have all had the privilege of calling him GrandDad. Carl's grandkids all say he is the reason #1 Grandad apparel is a thing. Carl is also survived by his brother, Fred Lewis (Sue) of Tipp City, and many dear longtime friends, most notably his special and enduring friendship with Ted (deceased) and Barbara Brusaw. Carl enjoyed life to the fullest. His legendary appetite led him to clear his plate and yours at every opportunity. He could eat a banana split the size of a small child while wearing a marathon t-shirt. He especially loved Mary-Margaret's cabbage rolls and Hungarian cookies. He personified quiet confidence, a generous and adventurous spirit and a loving nature. His open and affirming worldview and the everyday acts of integrity that defined him made him an inspiration to all who knew him. His determination and love will continue to inspire us. He was a hero to all of us and will always live in our hearts. Thank you to the many neighbors, friends and family who have offered condolences. We welcome you to join us for a memorial service on Sunday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m., 6998 Salon Circle in Huber Heights. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice and give your loved ones a signature Carl Lewis bear hug. To share a memory of Carl or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



