LEWIS, Drucilla

LEWIS (Hall), Drucilla "Miss. Suddie"



90, departed her life Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the home she resided with her youngest daughter. She was born in Evergreen, AL, and the youngest of 3 siblings born to William "Buddy" and Ethel Mae (Russell) Hall. Drucilla came to Dayton, Ohio, in 1965 were she studied Pharmacology in Nursing. She became an LPN, later retiring from MVH. Drucilla was a loyal member of New Vision AME Church (formerly St. James AME Church).



Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, with a Calling Hour at 11am and Service at 12 pm, 5131 Free Pike, Trotwood, OH 45426, Rev. Dr. Veronica Watkins, officiating. Mask Required. Zoom meeting available. Meeting ID: 882 1029 9812 (press join).

