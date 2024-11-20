Lewis, Earl
Age 94 of Fairfield passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service (12:30 p.m.), Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton.
Full obituary available at www.avancefuneralhome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral