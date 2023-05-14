Lewis, Fred



Fred L. Lewis, age 74, passed away suddenly on April 12, 2023 at his residence in Ocala, FL. He was born on October 21, 1948 in Dayton, OH to William and Clarice Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Claudia. He is also survived by sons Mark Walker (Sarah), Mike Walker (Molly), John Lewis (Natasha), daughter Beth Lewis, grandchildren Tyler, Gavin, Clay, Andy, Drake, Carson, Alex, Ella, Tanner, Carson, great grandchildren Luka and Sage, brother Ted Lewis (Connie) and sister Bobbie Jean Williams (Donnie) and several nieces and nephews.



His passion and hobbies included airplanes, carpentry and photography. He loved to tell stories of his past. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, OH. He was a former resident in Kettering, OH for over 20 years.



A memorial service will be held May 23, 2023 at Fairhaven Church 637 East Whipp Rd. Centerville, OH 45459 with a gathering of family & friends at 1PM and a service will be held at 2PM.



In lieu of flowers please donate Samaritan's Purse https://sampur.se/3opNgHX

