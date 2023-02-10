LEWIS, Pearl Mae



Age 95, of Tennessee, passed away on February 5, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1927, in East Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Charley and Laura Hylton. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, best mother-in-law, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, and one of her meal favorites was her cabbage rolls. She was beautiful inside and out and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis; her son, Lee Lewis Sr.; and her sisters, Sylvia Johnson and Lillian Faye Tyree. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Lucille (Don) Fodge and Rhonda (Eric) Carmon; her grandchildren: Robert (Laura) Fodge, Valerie (John) Thompson, Eva Lewis, Lee Lewis Jr., Michelle Geter, and Tasha Robinson; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, June Scott; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 10:00am. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband and son at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

