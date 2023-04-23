Lewis, Wanda

Lewis (Blevins), Wanda Lou



Wanda Lou Lewis, 82, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on April 20, 2023, in Villa Springfield. She was born June 26, 1940, in Staffordsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Boone and Myrtle (Mayo) Blevins. Wanda's greatest pleasurers in life were reading her Bible and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by four children; Tami (Leon) Christman, Troy (Paula) Lewis, Scott (Toni) Lewis and Lisa Beck, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, two brothers; Robert (Shirley) Blevins and Joe (Judy) Blevins and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers; Boone Blevins Jr., Raymond Blevins and Douglas Picklesimer and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.


