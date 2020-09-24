LEYTZE, Robert Donald July 18, 1927 ~ Sept. 21, 2020 ROBERT "BOB" LEYTZE, age 93, of Troy, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 18, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Carl G. and Louise (Knabe) Leytze. Robert is survived by his adoring wife of 66 years: Mable (Montgomery); three children: Robin Cisler of Highland Heights, KY, Kathryn (Thomas) Knueven of Hamilton, OH, David (Susan) Leytze of Columbus, OH; one sister in-law: Della (Howard) Leytze of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren: Tom Cisler of Ft. Wayne, IN, Robert and Marie Knueven of Cincinnati, OH; one great-grandchild: Evan Cisler; and numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Carl G. Leytze, Jr., Ruth L. Story, Howard R. Leytze and his sister in-law Vergie (Carl, Jr.) Leytze. Robert was a 1945 graduate of Hughes High School (Cincinnati) and spent three years studying engineering at the University of Cincinnati. Robert began his career as a tool and die apprentice at Cincinnati's American Can Company in 1945. He moved to Cleveland Automatic Machine Company in 1947 as a machine and tool designer and estimator, and then to General Electric in 1951, where he graduated from the GE Company Manufacturing Training Program to labor as a manufacturing engineer, general foreman and eventually unit manager. Robert took his family to Troy in 1960 to begin a distinguished career with Hobart Corporation. Starting as Hobart's first industrial engineer, he advanced into the managerial ranks to rise to Vice-President of Commercial Equipment. Robert retired in 1988 as Vice-President of Operations from Illinois Tool Works, which purchased Hobart just before his retirement. While at Hobart, Robert participated in several professional organizations, including serving as National Director of the Methods Time Measurement Association (MTM) and maintaining membership in the Industrial Management Society, American Defense Preparedness Association, and American Institute of Industrial Engineers. Robert was a member of Troy's First United Church of Christ since 1962, serving in numerous roles, including church council moderator. He was a member of the Troy and Greenville Chambers of Commerce throughout the 1970s and a member and trustee of the Troy Jaycees from 1961-63. He also served local PTAs as President at Heywood School in 1965 and Vice-President of Troy All-City from 1965-67. In retirement, Robert joined the Maritime Modelers' Club of Cincinnati where he developed his passion for detailed work in the building of museum-quality scratch-built ship models. His repertoire includes World War era warships, Ohio River tugs, sea-going fishing boats and luxury yachts. Ever the builder, work on his home and those of his children was a labor of love. He was a tireless worker, always working with his hands. One of Robert's greatest joys of his later life was becoming a Freemason. He was a member of Troy's Franklin Lodge #14, F.&A.M., Franklin Chapter #24, R.A.M., Franklin Council #14, R.&S.M., and Coleman Commandery #17, K.T. He was also a 32º member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and a member of Dayton's Antioch Shrine. Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy. Masonic services will begin at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ, 120 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com

