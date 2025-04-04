Lichliter, Michael



Michael "Mike" Lichliter, 62, of Torrington, Connecticut, was called home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2025.



Born on January 28, 1963, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mike brought joy and warmth to those around him. He dedicated nearly 42 years of service to Clark-Dietrich, where he found both purpose and camaraderie among colleagues he held dear.



Mike had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and cherished time spent camping, fishing, and hunting. He also had a remarkable talent for bartering and took great pleasure in sharing laughter and stories with family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father William E. Lichliter, mother Lillian Lichliter, and sister Sheila Lichliter. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Megan Meek and her husband Stephen Meek; grandsons Emerson and Teigen Meek; son Josh Lichliter; former spouse Clarissa Warner; brother Terry Lichliter and wife Debbie Lichliter; aunt Hazel McKee; as well as many cousins and friends who felt like family.



Celebrations of life will be held in both Ohio and Connecticut to honor Mike's memory. Details will be shared once finalized.



Mike's compassion, integrity, and generous heart left a lasting impression on all who knew him. His infectious smile and laughter will continue to echo in the hearts of many.



