LIERER (nee Litschgi), Vera R.



Age 89, beloved wife of the late Joseph Lierer, loving mother of 5 children, dear grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of 19; and great-great-grandmother of 5. October 16, 2020.



Visitation Friday, October 23 at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH 45063, 11AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30PM. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.