Lieutenant White

White, Lieutenant J. Bryan



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lieutenant J. Bryan White, a devoted public servant, a steadfast protector of his community, and a deeply cherished family man. At 49 years old, he leaves behind a legacy defined by integrity, tireless dedication, and an unwavering commitment to justice.



Bryan's law enforcement career began in 1996 with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, where his passion for service quickly became evident. In 2008, he joined the Ohio Attorney General's Office – Bureau of Criminal Investigation. During his years with the BCI, he was known for his relentless work ethic and meticulous investigative skills and was able to help solve multiple crimes including the Pike County murders where his commitment to uncovering the truth even took him far beyond Ohio – to Alaska where he secured key evidence.



In 2019, he brought his experience and leadership to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, where he served as the Lieutenant of the Investigations Division. His years of expertise also benefited the Madison County Coroner's Office, where he also served with honor and compassion for seven years. Highly respected in his field, he was sought after for his knowledge and professionalism, even appearing on several Discovery ID channel programs as an expert in criminal investigations.



Bryan is survived by his loving wife, Janel (Becker) White; daughter Torrey White; grandson James Weston Dant; father Ed White; brother Brent (Crystal) White; nephews Hudson and Callan White; uncles Bill White and Russ White, aunts Bonnie Stout and Tracy White; many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie White and uncle Roger White.



The White family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 8, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Venue Thirty Eight, 4630 State Route 38 SW, London, Ohio 43140. A memorial service will be held at London High School, 336 Elm St., London, Ohio 43140 on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Paint Memorial Cemetery.



The EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, is honored to be serving the White family during this difficult time. Condolences and prayers for the family are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com