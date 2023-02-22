LIGHT, Jeanne



Age 89, of Xenia, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was born in Springfield on August 19, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Veronica (Ulliman) Jackson. Jeanne was a 1951 graduate of Catholic Central High School, owned and operated Light's Fashion Accessories for 35 years, and was a former member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her three children, Dianne (Richard Howard) Light, Steven (Julie) Light and Gordon D. (Glendora) Light; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon in 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

