Lilly, Frank "The Rose Man"



age 66, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024. A gathering for friends and family will be held 5-7PM on Friday, February 9 with a celebration of life beginning at 7PM at Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410. Complete remembrances expressed at www.routsong.com.



