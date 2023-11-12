Lincoln, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Lincoln, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Mary was born in Dayton, OH to the late Dorothy (Kirst) and Edwin Austin. Mary is survived by her children, John (Susan) Lincoln III, Ellen (Jack) Knisely, and Patty (Bill) Sutherland; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lincoln Jr.; and brothers, David Austin and Edwin Austin. A private family service will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Day City Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Lincoln family. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral