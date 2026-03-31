Linda Antal

Antal (Farris), Linda Lee



Linda Lee Antal, age 76 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Linda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 29, 1949 the daughter of late James and Gladys (Stewart) Farris. Linda attended Taft High School and Southern Ohio College. Linda had a deep affection for her dogs; Bella and Chewie. She leaves behind her cat, Buttercup.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Chandra (David) Winkler, son, Josh Combs and brother, Kenny (Tracy) Farris. She leaves behind her seven grandchildren Brandon, Geneva, Dorian, Heather, Alex, Kyle and Jenna; and numerous other relatives and friends. Linda was proceeded in death by per parents, her husband of 21 years, Charles Antal; her son, James Combs; sister Kathy Bowling; brothers Tom Farris and Wendell Judd.



Linda made the decision to have her body donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 12, 2026 from 12PM to 3PM at Shooter's private room, 877 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013.



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