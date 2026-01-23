Linda Arledge

Arledge, Linda Sue



Linda Sue Arledge, 80, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, at Indian Lake Rehab. She was born April 10th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Charles Raymond and Helen (Bettis) Watson. Linda was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother whose life was centered on caring for those she loved most. A proud homemaker, Linda found her greatest joy in raising her three sons and building a loving home alongside her beloved husband, Melvin. Together, Linda and Melvin shared many happy years traveling and camping, with Indian Lake holding a special place in their hearts.Linda had a true green thumb and a deep love for tending to her flowers. She was rarely still-always busy cleaning, doing dishes, and making sure her family was cared for. These everyday acts of love were how Linda showed her devotion. Linda will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Linda is survived by her three sons: Timothy Arledge (Sylvia), Christopher Arledge and Michael Arledge (Tami); sister, Janet Richards; brother-in-law and sister-n-law: Robert Arledge (Mary) and Deborah Arledge; grandchildren: Kiefer Arledge (Danielle), Alexander Arledge, Haleigh Arledge, Haylie Morrison (Alex), Easton Arledge and Wesley Matthews(Shelby); great-grandchildren: Leo, Riley, Korra, Landon, Caison, Layne, Carter, Kinzley and Addy and several nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 61 years, Melvin Arledge who passed away in February 2025; siblings: Roger Watson and Carla Watson; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Saunders.



The family will receive friends on Monday, January 26th, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littetonandrue.com.





