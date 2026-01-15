Linda Barnet

Barnet, Linda L.



Linda L. Barnet, born on January 5, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026. A stalwart presence in the lives of her family and friends, Linda will be deeply remembered for her determination and her unwavering spirit in overcoming life's various challenges.



Linda found joy in working with animals and cherished the years spent alongside Dr. Otto and Dr. Headley, where her passion for caring for all creatures flourished. She was a vibrant storyteller who often reminisced about the "Good Ole Days," with tales of yesteryear.



Linda was an avid animal lover, particularly fond of her two cherished cats, Loki and Ishtar. She embraced life with warmth, relishing in the company of her friends, engaging in spirited card games, and finding solace in the pages of her favorite books. Linda's pride in caring for her family was evident in the love she poured into her relationships.



She leaves behind a loving family, including her son Bret (Denise) Barnet, her daughter Jan (Dan) Graham, granddaughter Brandi (Daniel) French, grandson Mark Kingery, and great-grandchildren Lanora Kingery, Ryan French, Layne French, and Shay French.



Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mike Barnet, and her parents Dr. B.F. and Kathleen Otto, as well as Fred and Lucile Paxton. Her legacy of love and resilience will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known her. All who knew Linda will forever remember her vibrant spirit and the cherished memories shared with her.



