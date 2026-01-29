Linda Bowser

Bowser, Linda T.



Linda T. Bowser, 82, went to be with the Lord, January 24, 2026, after a multi-year long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born June 10th, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Margaret Riley. Linda was an active member of Abundant Life Church for over 30 years. She was a loyal wife and lifelong caretaker. She unselfishly dedicated her life to the care of her daughter Dee Dee, born with Cerebral palsy (passed September 14, 2017). She also cared for her loving husband, Richard Bowser, as he navigated Lou Gehrig's Disease. (passed September 22, 2004). Survivors include two sons, Richard Todd Bowser of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Jeffrey L. (Kristen L.) Bowser of St. Louis, MO. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cole and Gabrielle Bowser of St. Louis, MO, and Madison Cummings (Ross) of Minot, ND, and two great-grandchildren, Brylee and Dax Cummings. Linda will be loved, missed and remembered by all that knew her. She had a strong spirit and touched many people's lives. Services will be held Friday, January 30th at Jackson, Lytle, & Lewis Life Celebration Center, with visitation at 1:30pm, funeral at 2:30, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





