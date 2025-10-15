Linda Clark

Clark (Ruf), Linda F.



Linda F. Clark, 63, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 28, 1962, in Springfield, the daughter of Jim and Judith (Hartley) Ruf. Linda attended the Lighthouse Tabernacle and was a member of the Union Club. She enjoyed playing video games on her phone, but her greatest joy was attending her grandchildren's activities and events. She also loved to travel on family vacations. Survivors include her father; Jim Ruf, two sons; Christopher Clark Jr. and Matthew (Victoria) Clark, seven grandchildren; Connor Clark, Christopher Clark III, Ayden Clark, Kristiana Clark, Emma Clark, Christian Clark and Nora Clark, sisters; Teresa Worthington, Kim Ruf and Mary Ruf Watkins, several nieces, nephews and cousins and the many physicians, nurses and friends that she made during her illness. She was preceded in death by her husband; Christopher to whom she had been a loving wife for 30 plus years and her mother; Judith. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com