Linda Clontz

Clontz, Linda Sue



age 85 of Weatherford, TX, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Linda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 23, 1940 to Robert Reece and Ollie (Payne) Reece. She was a graduate of Talawanda High School in Oxford, OH. Linda was the owner of Hamilton Provision Company for many years and was a faithful member of Hamilton Chrisitan Center. On July 13, 1977, Linda married Wendell D. Clontz. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Wendell Clontz; her children, Karen Reid Bond, Doug Hibbard, and Glen (Mandy) Hibbard; her step daughters, Debbie Manns and Michelle Prater; her grandson Brandon Reid; her step brother, Darrell Jones; her nieces and nephews, Melissa Hale, Jeff Reece, and Scott Buschelman; and many friends, including Vickie House, Dan Godsey, Patty Proffitt, Kathy Brown, Robert Rejeck, Patricia Thompson, and Bruce Thompson. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ollie Reece; her daughter Lisa Beatrice; her sister, Rita Baumgartner; her stepfather Tarlton Jones; her brother Robert E. Reece; and nephew Mike Reece. Graveside service will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 2:00 PM. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



