Linda Hahn

Hahn (Patty), Linda Lee



Linda Lee Hahn, 83, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026 in Tampa, FL.



She was born July 23, 1942 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late William L. and Lillian E. (Lins) Patty. She is survived by her daughter Jeanette Wilson (Howard), son, William Hahn (Meegan), grandsons Ian and Rhys, bonus grandson Preston, sister Dixie (Dave), niece Katherine, nephew Paul (Kathryn), grandniece Madalyn, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William A. Patty and (ex)husband, David Hahn.



Following graduation from Vandalia Butler High School in 1960, Linda attended Ohio University before getting married and raising her family in Bellbrook, OH. She found a passion for sales and quickly became Bellbrook's favorite Avon Lady. She ventured on to a long career in sales before retiring in 2002.



She was a devoted member of Unity, where she served as a prayer chaplain, deeply committed to the Unity message of inclusivity. She believed in the sacred worth of every person and welcomed all without judgment.



She was a true friend to the animals with a heart that never turned any away. Her home was always filled with pets who found safety, love, and belonging under her care.



She lived with an adventurous spirit and a deep reverence for the natural world. An avid outdoorswoman, she found joy and freedom in camping, hiking, white-water rafting, backpacking, dog sledding, and biking through landscapes that made her feel most alive. She was spiritually connected to nature and drew inspiration from Native American culture, embracing its respect for the land and its wisdom. Her love of adventure carried her across the globe, traveling to many countries and eagerly exploring new places. She had a great respect and love for all cultures. Yet, of all the places she visited, Vermont held her heart and remained her favorite place on Earth. She was surrounded by a strong and devoted circle of friends who shared her passions and accompanied her on countless journeys, adventures, and unforgettable memories. Her legacy lives on in the trails she walked, the rivers she navigated, and the lives she touched along the way.







A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Unity of Garden Park 3581 West Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Sisters of the Providence, spsmw.org or your favorite animal welfare organization.



