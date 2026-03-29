Linda Long

Long (Ferguson), Linda Sue



Linda Sue (Ferguson) Long, 84, of Springfield, passed away March 23, sur-rounded by family after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's. Born April 23, 1941, she is survived by her husband, James Long; daughters, Kim (Wayne) Standard-Bryant and Dea Mihaly; grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Leifheit and Jacob (Brittany) Gullett; and great-grandchildren, Grace, JD, and Maddie.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



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