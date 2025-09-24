Linda Yoakum

Yoakum, Linda Lou



Linda Lou Yoakum, age 72 of West Carrollton, passed away Friday, September 19, 2025. She was born February 24, 1953 in Moraine, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew and Hazel Simpson. Linda Graduated from West Carrollton High School. Linda was very much into Charity and throughout her life she supported many Christian Ministries. She was a very devout person and she studied her bible daily. Linda's family was her world and she cherished time spent with her grandson. She will be deeply missed. Linda is survived by her Son, Charles A. (Sonya) Yoakum; Grandson, Hunter A. Yoakum; Sister, Brenda S. (Mark) Heitkamp; Nephew, Brian A. Simpson; and by numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to defray funeral expenses.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel, (118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409).



