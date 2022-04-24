LINDEMAN,



Richard Albert "Rick"



Age 77 of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Rick was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 4, 1945, to the late Richard and Mary (Whitacre) Lindeman. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy; second wife, Helen; brothers-in-law, Barry Johnson and Mark Stelzer. He is survived by son, Rob (Melanie) Lindeman; daughter, Lori Lindeman; step-daughter, Emily Boyer; grandchildren, Robbie, Kira, Maddie, Alex, and Dustin; sisters Mariann (James Watson) Johnson and Judy Stelzer; and numerous extended family and friends. Per Richard's request there will be no services. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

