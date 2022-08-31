LINDSEY, Barbara L.



Age 90, of Franklin, OH, passed away, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Bickford of Middletown Assisted Living. She was born in Franklin Township, on September 20, 1931, to the late Hilda F. (Sparr) and Samuel W. Stull. Barbara served as the Nursing Home Administrator for the Friendly Nursing Home in Miamisburg, OH, for 20 years ~ a family business. In 1991 she built the new Friendly Nursing Home in Germantown and owned and operated that until she retired in 2012. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Dorothy Lindsey, and Betty Montgomery. Barbara is survived by 3 children, Beverly "Bev" (Herbert) Fox, Samuel "Sam" Lindsey, and Tina (Johnny Masters) Lindsey-Parker; 9 grandchildren, Melinda (Erik Cantrell) Harp, Samuel (Suzette) Harp, Jason (Christina) Stone, Tera (Joe) Jones, Chad Lindsey, Beth (Anthony) Williams, Heath (Leslie) Lindsey, Chris (Casey) Parker, Jacob (Brittney) Parker; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Russell (Ginny) Stull; her sister, Gloria (Barney) Ruble; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

