LIPPS, Diann



Age 84, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on February 4, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 8, 1938, to the late Kenneth and Lucille McCune. Diann worked for 25 years at Olive Branch Jr. High as a Teacher's Assistant. She loved playing bingo at St. Peter's, and was a well-loved and active member of Eastview Pool, where she made many friends with her beloved brother, Butch. She is survived by her son, Michael Lipps; brother, Terry (Butch) McCune and his wife, Darlene; sister, Nancy Robinson; granddaughter; Leah, great-grandchildren, Madison, Gavin and Gibson; special niece, Cathy Parks; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Lipps; son, Gregory Lipps; sisters, Marilyn Beisel and Shirley Parks; brother, Larry McCune. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10am-12pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with a service to honor her life to follow at noon. Burial to take place in New Carlisle Cemetery immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



