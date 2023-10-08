LIPSCOMB, Larry J.



LIPSCOMB, Larry J., passed away Thursday, September 2023. He was born July 11, 1947 and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He served his country in the Vietnam War. Larry is survived by his three children Penny (David) Hirn, Joann Cole, Larry (Amy) Lipscomb. Eight grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Matthew, Kenny, Dawn (Mark), Amber, Joseph, Emily (Thomas), two great-grandchildren Oliver Matczak, and Anastasia. Numerous brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a visitation, Thursday, October 12 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek from 4 pm  7 pm. Funeral services will be 11:30 am, Friday, October 13 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Larry with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com