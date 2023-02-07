LIRA, Zelma J.



82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Zelma was born July 2, 1940, in Rochester, PA, the daughter of Carl and Bessie (Barto) Parsons. She was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church and a Past President of the Ohio Rebekah Assembly. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Richard L. Lira; three children, Brenda (Don) Rychlik, Richard S. (Donna) Lira and Darla (Gregg) Horn; three grandchildren, Stephanie Porter, Tiffany Speaks and Greg Rice; four great-grandchildren, Miles, Ethan, Lincoln and Genesis; and three siblings, Glen, David and Jay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Johnny, Mel, Sue and Chuck. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wilmer Eye Institute or the American Cancer Society.

