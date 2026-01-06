Lisa Caldwell

Caldwell, Lisa Rose



Caldwell (Eancheff), Lisa Rose, age 55, of Springfield, passed away on January 3, 2026. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Clason Caldwell; her children: Jessica (Aaron) Gray, Josh (Erin) Caldwell, Emily (Matthew) Bates and Cathryn (Brandon) Foley; grandchildren, Cameron, Cole, Lincoln, Macie, Eli and Oliver. She is also survived by her mother, Rose Ada Eancheff; her siblings, Van (Linda) Eancheff, Mary (Richard) Smith, Ruth (Dan) Snow and Lena Eancheff. She has gone to heaven to rejoin her father, Van Eancheff; grandmother, Marie Mowell and granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Caldwell. Lisa was born March 28,1970 and lived in Springfield her entire life, where she raised her family alongside her husband Richard. She was a steadfast example of fidelity, faith, and self-giving love. Her zeal for life and for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was evident through her commitment to her family, her children's faith, and her continued participation in the Catholic Church in Springfield. She will be remembered most for the care she showed her family, her unique and full laugh, and her hobbies of playing cards, baking apple pies, reading, watching old movies on TCM and hosting family gatherings. Her legacy of faith, love, and joy lives on in all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com