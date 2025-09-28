Lisa House

House, Lisa Kaye



age 61 of Trenton, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Lisa was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 13, 1964 the daughter of Richard and Carol Lawson. Lisa attended New Miami Schools and graduated from Preble Shawnee in 1981. She worked at Champion Paper Company for many years. On August 20, 2003, she married the love of her life, Darrell House. Lisa enjoyed being social, watching the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed camping and cooking. She was a member of Brown's Chapel Church and of the Eastern Star. Lisa is survived by her husband of 22 years, Darrell House; her parents, Carol and Rick Caton & Dick and Maisie Lawson; her step-son, Cody House; her in-laws, George and Josie House; her sister-in-law, Melissa House; nieces and nephews; her dear friends, Wanda, Donna and Becky; and many cousins. Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio and on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donald Pierce and Pastor Dean Van Winkle officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



