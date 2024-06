Litfin, Susan Lynn



Susan (Sue) Lynn Litfin, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 31, 2024. Sue's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 2 pm, at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 4341 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com to view her complete obituary.



