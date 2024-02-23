Little, Ph.D., John Andrew



JOHN ANDREW LITTLE, Ph.D., age 86, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



He was born on August 22, 1937 in Sandusky County, Ohio to the late Frederick "Chic" and Anna (Horvath) Little.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances (Pandolfo) Little; and his ex-wife, Rita (Guss) Little.



Survivors include his bulldog, Bozi RoDoten; siblings, Donald Little, and Marilyn Little; daughter, Shawn (Roger Allan) Dickerson; adopted son, John Andrew "Andy" Little, II; grandchildren, Brooke Little, John Andrew "Andrew" Little, III, Dana Dickerson, and Deven Dickerson. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.



Accolades: Ph.D. in Physics and M.B.A. from The Ohio State University; English Bulldog breeder, exhibitor, and Judge, twice past President of the Bulldog Club of American, past President of the Buckeye Bulldog Club, National and International Bulldog Judge, and original board member of the BCA Charitable Fund for the research of Bulldog health; Author of The Bulldog Monograph as well as multiple publications in Quantum Physics, super conductivity, infrared, electrodynamics, and general relativity; Founder, President and CEO of Monotronics and several other corporate ventures as well as a board member and advisor to several others; Antique car enthusiast (REO Club member and owner); Consummate world traveler who adored Mexico City and their Bulldog Club.



Because he would hate for us to make a fuss, we are keeping his Celebration of Life private for immediate family only. He would love for you to make donations in his name to the Buckeye Bulldog Club or the Bulldog Club of America.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com