LITTLE, Mary Volk



Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 28th, 2021. She was born on February 22nd, 1956, to Hank (Henry Joseph, Sr.) and Ella Mae Volk at Fort Hamilton



Hospital. Mary grew up in Brookville, IN. Following her 1974 Whitewater High School graduation, Mary then attended The Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, OH, where she graduated in 1976 with her BSN. She married Douglas "Doug" Little on September 29th, 1979, and they proceeded to have 2 daughters Molly and Katlyn. Mary worked for more than 30 years as a Registered Nurse between Fort, Oncology, and Hospice. When Mary wasn't working she enjoyed cooking and "entertaining the masses". Her famous line was "If it's not homemade, it's not real". Mary is survived by her two daughters and



son-in-law, Molly Little and Sid and Katy Farmer; her sister



Anna Stanton; her brother Henry Joseph (Dolores) Volk, Jr.;



in-laws Mike (Diann) Little; nieces and nephews, Michael (Amy) Little, Kara Little, Marcia Little, Chris Lucas, Leigh Anne Riedman, Tulio Selinas, Luke (Melynda) Stanton, Henry Joseph III (Emily) Volk and Andy Volk; great-nephews Alex, Eli,



Mason, Matias; great-niece Gabriela; and grandchildren Allana, Camden, Jack, Caroline, and Adeline. Mary was



preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. Sr. (Ella Mae) Volk; in-laws Charles (Betty) Little; husband Doug; niece, Abby Riedman; grandchildren, Briana Kate Gadrow and Miles Douglas Farmer. Thank you to Lindsey, Michelle, Monica, Dawn, Josh, Tyshon, Erin, Bre, and Tracy for taking such good care of Mary and Katy while they stayed at Doverwood. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20th, 2021, from 6 pm-8 pm, at Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, Ohio. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



